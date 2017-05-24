Bombers eye first win



DEDERANG Mt Beauty has its best chance to break through for its first win of the Tallangatta and District football season when it hosts Wodonga Saints this Saturday.

Both sides are currently without a win but it’s the Bombers who sit on the bottom of the ladder with an average losing margin of 105 points through six games.

The Bombers’ only two wins last year came against the Saints who will be looking to end a 60-game losing run that began at the start of the 2014 season.

Dederang Mt Beauty lost to Chiltern by 85 points in round six and coach Ben Mitchell said his side will need to be better if they are to come out on top against the Saints.

“Our starts in games over the first few rounds haven’t been great, we’ve been conceding a lot of goals early and letting the opposition get away from us,” he said.

“We were better against Chiltern but there is still plenty of room for improvement there.”