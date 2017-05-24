A run to remember



A YOUNG Myrtleford woman will this weekend, run from Myrtleford to Porepunkah and back to Ovens to raise money for Alzheimers Australia.

Georgia Monshing will complete the 42km trek in honour of her late grandmother June Monshing who suffered from dementia for several years before passing away in September 2014.

She hopes to raise $4000 to go towards Alzheimers’ research and to help support those families that have family members living with dementia.

“Last year I completed my first ever 10km run for the Memory Walk Australia which is associated with Alzheimers Australia,” Ms Monshing said.

“Due to a hamstring injury I will be doing this one with the support of family and friends who will be running some parts for me.”

Ms Monshing will set off from the butter factory in Myrtleford at 12.30pm this Saturday where people can cheer her off and donate to her efforts.