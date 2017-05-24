Today
It is forcast to be Overcast at 7:00 PM AEST on May 25, 2017
Overcast
14°/7°

A run to remember


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags:
INSPIRATION: Georgia Monshing with her cousin Adam Bullivant and late grandmother June Monshing is raising money for a cause close to her heart.

A YOUNG Myrtleford woman will this weekend, run from Myrtleford to Porepunkah and back to Ovens to raise money for Alzheimers Australia.

Georgia Monshing will complete the 42km trek in honour of her late grandmother June Monshing who suffered from dementia for several years before passing away in September 2014.

She hopes to raise $4000 to go towards Alzheimers’ research and to help support those families that have family members living with dementia.

“Last year I completed my first ever 10km run for the Memory Walk Australia which is associated with Alzheimers Australia,” Ms Monshing said.

“Due to a hamstring injury I will be doing this one with the support of family and friends who will be running some parts for me.”

Ms Monshing will set off from the butter factory in Myrtleford at 12.30pm this Saturday where people can cheer her off and donate to her efforts.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29