300 games for club great


MILESTONE MATCH: Janelle McMasters played her 300th game of netball for Myrtleford last weekend. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

JANELLE McMasters has become just the third netballer to play 300 games for Myrtleford.

The veteran wing-attack and B grade co-coach chalked up the milestone at home against Corowa Rutherglen on Saturday.

McMasters joins premiership teammates Anndrea Crisp and Kelly Jackson in the 300 club.

She played alongside Jackson on the weekend with the pair helping B grade to a 31-goal win over the Roos before playing a quarter for the Crisp-coached A grade.

In a netball career spanning 25 years McMasters had to wait two seasons to reach 300 games after returning to Whorouly in 2015-16 where her husband Scott was coaching football.

She was also at the Lions in 2011-12 and in terms of total games played is closer to 400.

Despite going back and forth between the two clubs, McMasters said bringing up 300 games for Myrtleford was a milestone she had her heart set on achieving.

