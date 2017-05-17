Rogers’ service to the game of baseball recognised



The man who formed the Porepunkah Panthers has been honoured for his contributions to baseball in the North East.

James Rogers is just the second person to ever be awarded a life membership of the North East Baseball Association.

Rogers a former school teacher at Bright P12 College has been involved in baseball in the region for over 30 years.

He joins Ray Lewis as a life member, who he first met umpiring interschool baseball in 1986, before joining Lewis’ new team the Wangaratta Dodges for the side’s first two seasons.

Lewis would later help Rogers establish the Porepunkah team in 1988.

The veteran Panther said he had no idea he would be honoured after playing his first game of the season at Wangaratta on Sunday where all the rounds other matches were also played.