One week at a time

MYRTLEFORD coach Leigh Corcoran says his side’s focus will be firmly on this weekend’s opponent Corowa Rutherglen and nothing more.

The Saints play Ovens and Murray powerhouse Albury next week but Corcoran said all efforts this week will go towards beating the winless Roos.

“For us we won’t be thinking about anything that happens in regard to after Corowa,” he said.

“You can’t underestimate anyone in this league, they (Corowa) have a bit of leg speed and will come here and make it hard for us.

“We’ll try to be really thorough in our preparation and bring an effort, physicality and focus that’s as high as possible.”

The Saints are looking for their third win of the season after a disappointing 42-point loss to Wodonga Bulldogs in round five.

“We need to come back after a bye really keen and hungry to improve and start building some momentum,” Corcoran said.