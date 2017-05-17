Today
Lofty commitment


TACKLING STEEP TERRAIN: Volunteers from Bright SES and Mt Beauty CFA will complete specific angle rescue training this weekend. PHOTO: Graham Gales

EMERGENCY services in Bright will no longer have to wait for specially trained units from outside the Ovens Valley to rescue people trapped on Mt Buffalo.

This year there have been four rescues at Eurobin Falls alone as well as mountain operations.

Eight Bright SES members are now set to complete their steep angle rope rescue training this weekend.

It means the unit will be able to rescue people trapped between rocks on Mt Buffalo and also similar incidents at Eurobin Falls.

Mt Beauty CFA is the closest emergency service organisation with volunteers trained in steep angle rescue while another four of the brigade’s members are also gaining their competency alongside the SES.

The training is also a lead-in to high angle rescue which is often required to recover paragliders from treetops.

Bright SES deputy controller Graham Gales said specific rope rescue qualifications were something the unit had wanted for volunteers for nearly two decades.

