Lockout bites deep

THE Myrtleford Carter Hot Harvey mill lockout will drag into a fifth week today amid mounting tensions between unionists and non-aligned workers.

This week some of the union’s biggest hitters are expected at the lockout gates including recently appointed ACTU national secretary Sally McManus.

It comes as the union is also seeking to remove Carter Holt Harvey’s forest stewardship certification – a move the union says that would ban its products from building sites and major hardware stores.

Last week Enzo D’Andrea, who is acting as the representative of the workers not in one of the unions at the mill, called for everyone to return to work.

He says his group has swelled from 15 to 48 in three weeks.

“Neither the company nor the union seem willing to negotiate – it’s a stalemate and a lot of families are hurting,” he said.

But CFMEU assistant secretary Andrew Vendramini said his members were hardened in their resolve.