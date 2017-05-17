Today
It is forcast to be Partly Cloudy at 7:00 PM AEST on May 18, 2017
Partly Cloudy
22°/12°

Lockout bites deep


Categories: Community, Front Page - Times, News
Tags: , ,
STALEMATE: The picket line at Carter Holt Harvey.

THE Myrtleford Carter Hot Harvey mill lockout will drag into a fifth week today amid mounting tensions between unionists and non-aligned workers.

This week some of the union’s biggest hitters are expected at the lockout gates including recently appointed ACTU national secretary Sally McManus.

It comes as the union is also seeking to remove Carter Holt Harvey’s forest stewardship certification – a move the union says that would ban its products from building sites and major hardware stores.

Last week Enzo D’Andrea, who is acting as the representative of the workers not in one of the unions at the mill, called for everyone to return to work.
He says his group has swelled from 15 to 48 in three weeks.

“Neither the company nor the union seem willing to negotiate – it’s a stalemate and a lot of families are hurting,” he said.

But CFMEU assistant secretary Andrew Vendramini said his members were hardened in their resolve.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29