HAPPY DAZE


HAPPY DAZE: . Myrtleford gardener Mick Ivone got the shock of his life when we went to cut the grass at the public pool on Friday. There, popping out of the bank on Happy Valley Creek, were two healthy and mature tobacco plants. Mr Ivone should know as a former tobacco grower. "It just loves the climate," he said. PHOTO: Brad Worrall

No wonder the Tax Office and Border Security are focusing their illegal tobacco growing efforts on the Ovens Valley – the stuff grows everywhere. Myrtleford gardener Mick Ivone got the shock of his life when we went to cut the grass at the public pool on Friday. There, popping out of the bank on Happy Valley Creek, were two healthy and mature tobacco plants. Mr Ivone should know as a former tobacco grower. “It just loves the climate,” he said.

