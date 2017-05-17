Today
Handheld device proves a winner


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
PHYSIO PHEBE: Bright physiotherapist Phebe Corey has developed a program that delivers injury rehab and treatment advice through your phone. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

IF juggling work as a physiotherapist and trying to grow her own activewear range for women wasn’t enough, Bright’s Phebe Corey now has even more on her plate.

The Ovens Valley Physio and Pilates physiotherapist and entrepreneur, with her fiancé Scott, has created a chatbot that gives rehab and treatment advice on different injuries.

It’s called Physio Phebe and with it the 26-year-old was recently named one of five Victorian finalists for the Australia Post Regional Pitchfest.

It’s not the first time Corey has been a finalist in innovative ideas competitions after reaching the semi-finals in the Women’s Weekly Women of the Future competition with her brand Articfit.

Corey said the female garments that provide increased comfort and compression support to joints and the lower back during activity have taken a backseat to Physio Phebe for the timing being.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 17 May, 2017

