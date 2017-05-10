Milestone for Bright CFA



THERE are few if any community organisations in Bright that have existed since before the 20th century.

Bright CFA is one of those that has and next Friday the brigade turns 125.

The Bright Urban Fire Brigade was formed on January 22, 1892 with 29 members enrolling as volunteers prior to the unit being official registered on May 19, 1892.

As part of 125 year celebrations the brigade will hold an open day next Saturday.

They will again be exhibiting some of the vintage firefighting vehicles and equipment that was displayed during Bright’s Gala Day parade last weekend.

The brigade will also hold an official function later this year to mark the occasion.

Bright CFA member Graham Cocks organised the brigade’s 100th birthday celebrations in 1992 and has again been given the task this time round.