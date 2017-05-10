Today
Flood modelling backs causeway


BUILDING a bridge over the Standish Street causeway would see big floods get even bigger, a public meeting in Myrtleford tonight will hear.

The Happy Valley Creek crossing was repeatedly inundated during last winter’s big wet, October’s deluge threatening many of the Clyde Street businesses that back onto the waterway.

Council’s asset development manager Will Jeremy said past modelling of floods at the causeway had created some scepticism in the community.

“What the modelling was saying was very different to what people could see with their own eyes,” he said.

“There had been extensive modelling of flood events along the Ovens River and Happy Valley Creek but we knew we needed to go back to the causeway.

“We engaged consultants who looked at a variety of flood scenarios and we believe that their modelling now better reflects what happens at the causeway.”

