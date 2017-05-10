Today
Even Brighter Days


This year’s music festival raises $300,000 for charity

THIS year’s Brighter Days festival has raised $300,000 for charity.

It’s the biggest total that has been raised in the Bright festival’s five year history.

Children charities the Cooper Trewin Memorial SUDC Research Fund and DEBRA Australia both received $120,000 while $60,000 was donated to the EB (Epidermolysis Bullosa) Research Foundation.

The three-day music and bike and car marathon has now given close to $1.3million to charity.

Brighter Days’ vice president Jason Reid said it was a huge effort by those who contributed to the tally.

“The town in general should take a bow, a lot of people who attend the festival for the first time are newcomers to Bright and love the town,” he said.

