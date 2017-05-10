Crop gets the chop chop



Categories:

Tags:

AUTHORITIES have raided a farm at Rosewhite seizing 9000 illegal tobacco plants that they claim would have cost about $750,000 in lost excise.

The Australian Taxation Office, in a joint operation with the Department of Immigration and Border Protection and the Victoria Police executed a warrant at about 8.30am on Thursday.

“The crop was grown in 12 hothouses, with a tobacco press and baling machine also discovered,” an ATO spokesman said.

“Two empty kilns have also been located in a shed on the property.

“The crops have been seized and destroyed.

“No arrests have been made or charges laid at this stage.

“Investigations are ongoing.”