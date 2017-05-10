Today
Bright breaks duck


LONG BALL: Dylan Bursill gets collected by a North Wangaratta opponent after driving the Mountain Men forward on Saturday. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

BRIGHT has held off a fast finishing North Wangaratta to record its first win of the Ovens and King football season.

The Mountain Men led by 39 points at three quarter time and needed every bit of their advantage as the Hawks piled on seven final quarter goals at Pioneer Park.

But it wasn’t enough for the visitors to end their 29-game losing streak as Bright triumphed for the first time in 2017, 14.15 (99) to 13.10 (88).

Bright built what proved to be a match winning lead with a six goal to two third term after a windy opening half kept scores close at the main break, the home side up by just eight points.

Kieren Jamieson moved into attack in the absence of some of Bright’s regular forwards and made the most of his opportunity booting seven goals.

Darcy Sholl and Nathan Jones were also strong contributors each kicking two goals and winning plenty of the footy along with Steve Nightingale, Brendan Jenvey and Dylan Bursill.

