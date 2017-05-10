Today
Blockbuster looms


VERSATILE: Jake Miles was one Myrtleford player used in a different position with great effect against Albury Hotspurs on Sunday. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

A POTENTIAL top of the table clash between Myrtleford and Wangaratta on La Fiera Sunday is looking more and more likely after the Savoys moved up to second spot on the AWFA table with a fifth win of the season on Sunday.

The Savoys bounced back from a disappointing 3-3 draw with Albury City to down Albury Hotspurs 3-0 at Aloyisius Park in round seven.

Jake Miles and Patrick Sibomana with a double were the goal scorers for Myrtleford.

“We played much better football than the week before,” co-coach Matt Park said.

“We worked on some things at training and the boys really applied those instructions on Sunday, we were more patient on the ball and worked it around well.
“They (Hotspurs) did make us fight it out, we didn’t put the game away until late.

“To keep a clean sheet on a small pitch was also a top effort by a different looking back four.

