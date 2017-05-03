Warming up for the blanket and jacket run



A BRIGHT man is again putting the call out for people to donate their unused blankets, sleeping bags, jackets and other warm clothing to help those in need this winter.

The second North East Victoria Blanket and Jacket Run will take place in a month’s time and organisers hope to better last year’s donations to the Salvation Army.

Trevor Botting would also love to see more motorbike enthusiasts join the ride.

“We had quite a lot of donations last year and about 30 riders but we hope to get more of both this year,” he said.

“It was amazing to see the generosity of people and I believe the Salvation Army is still getting rid of items we gave them a year ago.

“We have had a few donations so far including a heap of wool from Woolworths in Wangaratta.