Small pain, big gain

RESIDENTIAL ratepayers will have to fork out an extra $26 next year as Alpine Council was last night set to approve a 1.9 per cent rate revenue rise.

The increase is below the 2 per cent cap set by the Victorian Government and average out at about $1360 for the shire’s almost 6100 residential ratepayers.

The rate rise will see industrial properties forced to fork out about $65 extra on average and farmers about $47.

The budget also contains an ambitious $8.5 million capital works program, while still delivering a $3.6 million surplus to council.

Roads, rubbish and recreation feature strongly in the list of major projects that is only marginally smaller than this year’s record capital works spend.

More than $1.6 million will be spent on Bright’s Alpine Events Park, Dinner Plain gets $200,000 towards mountain bike trails, while the Mt Beauty pool is set for a $150,000 upgrade in the 2017/18 financial year.