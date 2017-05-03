Mice slowly on the move



PEST exterminators expect the predicted mouse plague to flow into the Ovens and Kiewa valleys.

But they say the cold climate and less ideal conditions are likely to limit the numbers compared to those expected further west.

Andrew Poulton says reports from western Victoria suggested mice were already a problem.

“I have already seen the evidence that the mice are out and about looking for food and shelter,” he said.

“There is some question about the extent of the problem – whether it will get to the levels they are warning but the guys I’m talking to in the west of the state say it is already an issue.”

Authorities say mice numbers are already at very high levels in key grain producing areas in South Australia and western Victoria off the back of last year’s wet spring.