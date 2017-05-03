Today
It is forcast to be Partly Cloudy at 7:00 PM AEST on May 05, 2017
Partly Cloudy
19°/10°

Fire destroys home


Categories: Emergency, Front Page - Observer, News
Tags: ,
GUTTED: CFA crews battled a house fire on the Back Porepunkah Road for more than two hours last Friday but were unable to save the property. A Go Fund Me campaign has been started to help the family. INSET: Firemen inspect the damage.

BRIGHT has rallied behind a single mum and her kids who lost all their possessions in a house fire last week.

A crowd funding effort has so far raised more than $4000 for the mother and her three teenage children whose Back Porepunkah Road home was destroyed by fire last Friday.

No one was home at the time of the blaze with CFA crews alerted just before 4pm on Friday when a passing motorist saw smoke billowing from the building.

It took firefighters more than two hours to contain the blaze which is not being treated as suspicious.

Michelle Jessup who moved into the house with her children in December said she was grateful for donations the family had received after a work colleague of hers set up a Go Fund Me campaign on Saturday.

“We just want to thank everyone that has donated, it’s going to really help us get back on our feet,” she said.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29