Fire destroys home



Categories:

Tags:

BRIGHT has rallied behind a single mum and her kids who lost all their possessions in a house fire last week.

A crowd funding effort has so far raised more than $4000 for the mother and her three teenage children whose Back Porepunkah Road home was destroyed by fire last Friday.

No one was home at the time of the blaze with CFA crews alerted just before 4pm on Friday when a passing motorist saw smoke billowing from the building.

It took firefighters more than two hours to contain the blaze which is not being treated as suspicious.

Michelle Jessup who moved into the house with her children in December said she was grateful for donations the family had received after a work colleague of hers set up a Go Fund Me campaign on Saturday.

“We just want to thank everyone that has donated, it’s going to really help us get back on our feet,” she said.