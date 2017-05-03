Cause to celebrate



WHOROULY got to enjoy its 2007 premiership reunion to the fullest after a thrilling three-point win over Bright on Saturday.

The Lions knocked off the Mountain Men in the 2007 senior grand final, also winning the reserves and thirds flags that year.

Determined to break their duck for 2017 and get their first win on the board they did so in front of a crowd of past premiership players, 8.13 (61) to 9.4 (58).

In a match that was tight from start to finish, at times it looked as if Whorouly’s inaccuracy might come back to haunt the side.

At three quarter time the Lions trailed by two points despite the fact they’d had 18 scoring shots to Bright’s 10.

But they made the most of their opportunities in the last to sneak home.

Inside the final 10 minutes Simon Chalmers finally got the better of Bright defender Brad Nightingale to cut a nine-point deficit to three.