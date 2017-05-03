Atherstone into Australian team



Categories:

Tags:

BRIGHT’S Teagan Atherstone is one step closer to her goal of one day representing Australia at the Commonwealth Games or Olympic Games.

The 16 year-old is set to represent Australia for the first time at the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships at Cairns in September.

Atherstone was last week named as one of 12 members in the under 19 team.

She found out she had been selected after a recent four-day training camp on the Gold Coast following the National Championships in March.

Atherstone finished second at this year’s National Championships in Canungra, her first year contesting the under 19 age group.

It was the third consecutive National Championships Atherstone has placed on the podium.