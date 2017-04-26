Two wheel danger



POLICE are warning motorcyclists and bike riders to take care in the high country after two serious incidents recently.

The state of the Bogong High Plains Road between Mt Beauty and Falls Creek was considered a factor in an incident that saw a Melbourne woman airlifted to Melbourne.

A female cyclist from Gembrook lost control of her bike while descending the mountain between Cranky Charlie and Lyrebird Creek and fell, seriously injuring her skull.

Acting Sergeant Peter Dilley of the Mt Beauty police said that the accident appeared to have resulted from a combination of speed and poor road conditions.

The woman’s husband, who was following her by car, found her on the road and called the ambulance.

The woman was driven to Mt Beauty airfield then air lifted to the Alfred Hospital.

Earlier this month a 28-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured when he came off his vehicle near Langfords Gap.

Acting Sergeant Dilley said that the motorcyclist’s front wheel had slipped on loose stones, sending him off the road and into a tree, resulting in serious breaks to an arm and a leg.