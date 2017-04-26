Star Saints in O&M interleague squad



SEVEN Myrtleford Saints have been included in initial Ovens and Murray interleague squads to play the Goulburn Valley next month.

Frazer Dale, Hugh Wales and co-captains Mitch Dalbosco and Matt Dussin have been included in the senior squad while Seth Hescock, Will Quirk and Daniel Taberner have been picked in the under 18s.

Dussin and Dalbosco were a part of last year’s team that downed the Hampden League by 66 points at Warrnambool.

Dale and Wales are among a host of players with AFL and state league experience who are set to represent the league for the first time.

Other big names include Yarrawonga’s Mark Whiley who was delisted by Carlton last year as well as Chris Hyde who has been named for the first time since arriving at Albury from Richmond in 2009.

Wangaratta players Michael Newton and Ben Speight are two others that have played plenty of high level football.