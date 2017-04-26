Saturday
Racers – start your engines


Categories: Events, Featured Stories, News
Tags: ,
READY TO RACE: Ray Hogg and Joel Morgan test out the speedway circuit ahead of the first official race meeting at the speedway in 13 years.

SPEEDWAY racers from the halcyon days of the Myrtleford circuit are being urged to return to the track when it resumes official racing on Saturday.

The circuit, that has lain dormant for more than a decade was given the all clear, after a club practice session last month.

The racing surface has now been widened and the walls of the circuit that carried long forgotten signage have been painted white. Working bees over Easter have put the final polish on the once revered racing circuit.

David Hogg said they wanted to have a trackside display of vintage speedway bikes and cars as part of the return to racing.

“This has created a lot of interest within the speedway community,” he said.

“The plan is to have a theme for each race day and this will be back to Myrtleford – we want people who have raced at the circuit to be at the first meeting, hopefully with their machine and the plan is they will sign a section of the wall as part of that history.

