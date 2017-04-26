Saturday
Local firefighters frustrated by ignorance


ON SCENE: Myrtleford CFA was the first on the scene of an unattended burn that escaped into neighbouring properties last week.

FIREFIGHTERS have been left frustrated after another callout to an unattended burn gone wrong.

Last Thursday CFA crews from Myrtleford and Gapsted were called to a property in McDonald Drive, off Buffalo Creek Road, after flames from a burn pile spread into neighbouring properties.

It was the second time in two years that the CFA had been at the same property.

Myrtleford CFA captain Gary Gunson said a neighbour arrived home to find his fence alight.

“What can I say – it was an unregistered and unattended burn,” he said.

“The fact is at this time of year you don’t have to register a burn but it is good protocol, good manners really but what you can’t do is leave it unattended or not have the necessary firefighting equipment to keep it in check.

“This fire burnt into two neighbouring properties and covered several acres.

