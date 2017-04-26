Fun run proves a hit



JUST under 600 runners took part in the seventh Bright Fun Run on Sunday.

This year’s edition saw local runners dominate the trail races while out of towners won the four road runs including the 21.1km half marathon.

Fun Run organiser Tracy Carey said it was another great event.

“We were so lucky with the weather with rain forecast before and after the event but it turned out to be a magical day and everyone seemed to soak up the atmosphere,” she said.

“Our most popular event was once again the Bendigo Bank 3km with 227 runners while bringing back the 5km race due to popular demand was definitely worth it with over 80 entrants.

“Numbers in the trail runs were up again with around 140 people choosing that option.”

Carey said there was also a big field in the half marathon with many hopefully returning for the Mt Beauty and Harrietville Fun Runs.