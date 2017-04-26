Saturday
It is forcast to be Clear at 7:00 PM AEDT on March 18, 2017
Clear
32°/15°

Chestnut harvest gets in full swing


Categories: News
Tags: ,
HARVEST TIME: Deanne and Matilda Whelan collecting chestnust from their Wandiligong grove last week. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

CHESTNUT growers are racing towards the end of the bumper harvest spurned on by last year’s wet spring.

They say the early season rain produced an abundant crop but dry conditions in late summer and autumn limited the nut size.

Wandiligong’s Deanne and Rohan Whelan were last Friday only just into what is expected to be the last month of the harvest.

They have 200 trees of differing varieties with some of the late harvest nuts yet to fall.

“The trees reacted to that wet start with a big crop and while the nut size might be down the nuts themselves are looking really good,” Mrs Whelan said.

“The first nuts didn’t start falling here in Wandi until March 10 which is much later than recent years and we have some varieties that are yet to start, so we’ll be going through until mid-May.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29