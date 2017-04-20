Rattling away for a good cause



THE Alpine region is closing in on a million dollar contribution to the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal after CFA and SES crews rattled tins over the holiday weekend.

Myrtleford led the way with more than $21,000 collected to take the total amount of money raised since the town’s first Good Friday Appeal back in 1976 to just short of $400,000.

In Bright the CFA and SES also collected donations in Harrietville and Porepunkah on the way to $14,667 and a total collection since 1983 of more than $245,000.

In The Kiewa Valley, the Mt Beauty collection point raised $12, 366 to put its total contributions since their Good Friday appeal started in 1978 to almost $300,000.