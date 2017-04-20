Saturday
It is forcast to be Clear at 7:00 PM AEDT on March 18, 2017
Clear
31°/15°

Industrial action prompts lock out


Categories: Community, Front Page - Times, News
Tags: ,
Myrtleford timber mill’s 200 strong workforce in limbo

THE Myrtleford Carter Holt Harvey timber mill was yesterday effectively closed, with its 200 strong workforce locked out by the company, in response to union workers having commenced industrial action in the early hours of the morning.

The action by the largest plywood mill in the country followed a Mexican stand-off with the union – threatening industrial action over the past week – prompted by a stalemate in negotiations for a new EBA for workers.

Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) assistant district secretary Andrew Vendramini said the company automatically imposed the lockout when industrial action began at 2am Wednesday.

“Everyone was given a notice saying a lockout was being imposed and they were asked to leave the premises,” Mr Vendramini told North East Media yesterday, as around 50 staff stood at a picket line outside the locked mill gates, manned by security staff.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Thursday, 20 April, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29