By Josh, it’s a new planet


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags: , ,
CITIZEN SCIENTIST: Bright’s Josh Kusch was one of a handful of people to identify four new planets in a nearby solar system.

IF you joined into the ABC’s Stargazing Live two weeks ago you would know that citizen scientists helped discover four previously unknown planets.

You might have since heard that a Northern Territory mechanic was one of those who successfully identified the planets.

What you might not have known was that another of the citizen scientists hails from the Ovens Valley.

Bright’s Josh Kusch was one of six people credited, live on television, with making the discovery after Stargazing Live viewers were called on to hunt exoplanets.

The 22-year-old took up the challenge to search through data from the Kepler Space Telescope from his flat in Leicester, England.

“We were given basic instructions as to what to keep an eye out for, and if we saw something that matched then mark it as a potential candidate,” Mr Kusch said.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

