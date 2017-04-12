Saturday
Station-ary speed limit


ALPINE Shire councillors have voted against reducing the speed limit on Porepunkah’s Station Street.

Council officers say their survey of residents support the existing 60km/h speed limit and rejected an on-line survey that had been skewered by repeated entries from the same computer.

A resident’s petition late last year had called for the speed to be cut to 50km/h.

But council surveys had 53 of the 96 respondents opposing any reduction.

Online survey results were also determined to have been corrupted with multiple responses said to have come from the same IP address.

The data received by council had 129 people in favour of a 50km/h limit and 88 against, but those figures were later corrected to 60 people for the reduction and 85 disagreeing.

