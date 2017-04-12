Saturday
Dodd’s contribution to junior cricket rewarded


CONTRIBUTION TO CRICKET: Bright’s John Dodd was recently recognised for his efforts by the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association.

CRICKET stalwart John Dodd has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to junior cricket.

Dodd was named the first recipient of the Dale Bennett Memorial Shield following the conclusion of the recent Wangaratta and District Cricket Association season.

Bennett was the WDCA junior coordinator for many years and an award was made in his honour after his death last year.

Dodd has coached junior teams in the competition for the past 14 years along with numerous Country Week and representative sides.

Much of his club coaching has been with Bright but last season he took charge of Beechworth and Rutherglen’s combined under 16s team.

Dodd, who also umpires senior cricket, said he was humbled to receive the award.

“I knew Dale well so for me it is a special award to be given,” he said.

